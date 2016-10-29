Philipsburg-Osceola football gets win over St. Joe's

Saint Joseph's Lance Hamilton tries to stop Philipsburg-Osceola's Matt Johnson as he runs down the field with the ball during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Brandon Kephart and Levi Hughes pull down Saint Joseph's ball carrier Jake Stormer during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
The Philipsburg-Osceola marching band performs during halftime of the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Levi Hughes runs down the field with the ball to score a touchdown during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Saint Joseph's Jared Stormer tries to run down the field with the ball from Philipsburg-Osceola's Landon McDonald during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Matt Johnson tackles Saint Joseph's Jake Stormer as he makes a catch during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Philipsburg-Osceola fans cheer after a Mountie touchdown during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Saint Joseph's Brendan Robinson makes a pass during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Saint Joseph's Lance Hamilton tries to push Philipsburg-Osceola's Brandon Anderson out of bounds as he runs down the field with the ball during the Saturday, October 29, 2016 game at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The Mounties won, 34-14.
Philipsburg-Osceola football celebrates their 34-14 win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Philipsburg-Osceola football celebrates their 34-14 win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the new field at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
