Texas Tech escapes TCU with a 27-24 double-OT victory

Texas Tech wide receiver Reginald Davis III (2) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of TCU cornerback Julius Lewis in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU safety Nick Orr (18) intercepts a pass on the goal line intended for Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee (20) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) evades a tackle attempt by Texas Tech defensive back Kisean Allen (38) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) gives chase as TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU offensive lineman Casey McDermott Vai (98) celebrates with running back Derrick Green (27) and others after Green scored a touchdown on a running play against Texas Tech in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) prepares to throw a pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury instructs his team as they come off the field during a time out against TCU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) side steps a tackle attempt by TCU defensive end Tipa Galeai (47) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) hands the ball off to running back Kyle Hicks (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU wide receiver Taj Williams (2) has a pass intended for him broken up to Texas Tech defensive back Justis Nelson, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech running back Da'Leon Ward (32) takes the hand off from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech defensive lineman Kris Williams (6) pressures as TCU running back Trevorris Johnson (24) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech place kicker Clayton Hatfield is lifted into the air by wide receiver Cameron Batson after Hatfield kicked a game-winning field goal in double overtime in an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech won 27-24.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) scores a touchdown on a running play in overtime of an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) celebrates his touchdown scored on a a run with wide receiver Dylan Cantrell, rear, and Jonathan Giles right, in overtime of an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech won in double overtime, 27-24.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (25) disrupts Texas Tech defensive back Justis Nelson (31) from intercepting a pass intended for Turpin in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
TCU wide receiver Desmon White (10) catches a pass for a touchdown as Texas Tech defensive back Douglas Coleman (25) defends in overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech won in double overtime, 27-24.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell (14) gets past TCU cornerback Julius Lewis (24) as he falls into the end zone for a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech won in double overtime, 27-24.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Texas Tech place kicker Clayton Hatfield is lifted into the air by wide receiver Cameron Batson after Hatfield kicked a game-winning field goal in double overtime in an NCAA college football game against TCU on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech won 27-24.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
