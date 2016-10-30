Sharks cap perfect homestand with 4-1 win over Predators

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:13 Penn State honors 1966 team

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

1:47 White Out Game

0:52 The Tailgating Pups of Penn State

1:24 The Delivery Man: delivering food via wagon one order at a time