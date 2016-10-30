Matsuyama finishes off dominant victory in Shanghai

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

0:54 Milesburg resident talks flood mitigation

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:59 Elevate your garden guacamole

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

1:47 White Out Game