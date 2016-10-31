Man killed in triple shooting following Magic City Classic

Authorities are looking for someone who shot three people, killing one of them, in Birmingham over the weekend while thousands of motorists were stuck in a traffic jam following a college football game.
News outlets report that 20-year-old Demarcus D. Bennett, of Fairfield, was fatally shot Saturday night in the chest as traffic was at a standstill after the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University.
Birmingham police Lt. Barry Kennamer says the three victims were inside a car when the gunman walked up to Bennett and began arguing with him. Witnesses say the suspect left, came back with a group of men and fired into the vehicle, killing Bennett, before fleeing. The two women were expected to survive from their injuries.
Comments