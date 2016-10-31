California Chrome is even-money favorite for Breeders' Cup

California Chrome is the early even-money favorite in a field of 10 for the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, in which the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner will try to close the year with an undefeated record.
Chrome is 6-0 so far in 2016 and is already the richest horse in North American history with career earnings of $13.4 million. He will break from the No. 4 post on Saturday at Santa Anita under Victor Espinoza.
Arrogate drew the far outside post and is the 5-2 second choice for the 1 1/4-mile race against older horses. The late-developing 3-year-old colt stunned the racing world in August when he won the Travers at Saratoga by 13 1/2 lengths. Arrogate will try to deliver a record third straight Classic victory for trainer Bob Baffert.
Post positions were drawn Monday.
