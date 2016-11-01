Almandin wins Melbourne Cup in tight finish

0:59 Philipsburg-Osceola football gets first win since 2013 Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit

1:40 ‘Thug’ escorted out of Trump’s Kinston rally says he’s actually a supporter

1:24 'Whatever it takes to best serve the community' Red Cross says

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

1:47 White Out Game

0:52 The Tailgating Pups of Penn State

1:24 The Delivery Man: delivering food via wagon one order at a time