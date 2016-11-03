Rod Pampling shoots 11-under 60 to take Las Vegas lead

2:24 Penn State wrestling's Sanderson excited for season Pause

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

3:45 James Franklin talks "steady progress"

2:00 Steps you can take to prevent injuries to children

2:34 Gifted - official trailer