Hayes scores in 10th round of shootout, Bruins top Lightning

Jimmy Hayes scored in the 10th round of a shootout, Tuukka Rask won his sixth straight game to start the season and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.
Tampa Bay's Brayden Point and Boston's Riley Nash both scored in the fourth round, but Rask and Andrei Vasilevskiy were strong during the shootout.
Brandon Carlo, Ryan Spooner and David Pastrnak scored in regulation for the Bruins, who finished a 3-1 road trip.
The Lightning got two goals from Tyler Johnson. Victor Hedman had the other Tampa Bay goal in the team's first home game since a 3-3 trip.
Johnson redirected Braydon Coburn's shot past Rask to tie it 3-all 10:04 into the third period. The goal stood after a video review showed Johnson didn't score with a high stick.
Rask stopped 27 shots.
Carlo beat Vasilevskiy from along the goal line at 4:01 of the first before Spooner made it 2-0 on the Bruins' third power-play goal of the season with 9:13 left in the period. Tampa Bay challenged that Boston was offside before Spooner's goal, but a video review proved inconclusive.
Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Hedman scored on a power play late in the first.
After a video review determined that Tampa Bay's Ondrej Palat illegally kicked the puck into the net early in the second, Pastrnak's sixth goal gave Boston a 3-1 lead 3 minutes later.
Johnson's power-play goal pulled Tampa Bay to 3-2 midway through the second.
NOTES: Tampa Bay LW Jonathan Drouin, who took a high hit Tuesday night from New York Islanders D Calvin de Haan, didn't play. ... Pastrnak returned after serving a two-game suspension for an illegal hit last week. ... Tampa Bay RW Nikita Kucherov had an assist and has five points over his last two games. ... Bruins D Torey Krug set up Spooner's goal for his first point this season.
UP NEXT
Bruins: Start a two-game homestand Saturday night against the New York Rangers.
Lightning: Host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night to complete a two-game homestand.
