Kvitova beats Strycova to advance at Elite Trophy tournament

Third-seeded Petra Kvitova secured a semifinal spot in the WTA Elite Trophy tournament by beating Czech compatriot Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.
Kvitova hit seven aces and saved all six break points she faced to improve to 7-1 against her ninth-seeded opponent.
The tournament in Zhuhai features the 12 players on the tour who didn't qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore last week.
The players are divided into four pools of three, with the group winners qualifying for the knockout stage.
Caroline Garcia faces top-seeded Johanna Konta later Friday for a spot in the semifinals in their group.
Comments