NHL Capsules

Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Scott Hartnell and Josh Anderson each scored two goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Montreal 10-0 on Friday night, matching the biggest loss in the Canadiens' storied history and breaking the Blue Jackets' record.
Montreal lost by 10 goals for the fifth time and the first since an 11-1 loss to Detroit in February 1995. The Canadiens dropped to 9-1-1 with their first regulation loss of the season.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, and Seth Jones and David Savard added goals to help the Blue Jackets improve to 5-3-1. Columbus' previous record offensive output in a game was eight goals.
After surrendering 13 goals in 10 games before Friday, Montreal gave up eight to Columbus in the first two periods, half of them on power plays. Sixteen Columbus players picked up at least one point.
JETS 5, RED WINGS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored his second goal of the game and his NHL career with 1:16 left to help Winnipeg beat Detroit on Gordie Howe night at Joe Louis Arena.
Tanev broke a tie on a breakaway, beating Petr Mrazek on the glove side. Tanev's first goal tied it at 3 with 7:36 left.
Patrik Laine, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck, from the Detroit-area suburb of Commerce Township, stopped 30 shots.
Luke Glendening, Henrik Zetterberg and Justin Abdelkader scored for Detroit.
DUCKS 5, COYOTES 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had two goals and an assist, John Gibson stopped 21 shots and Anaheim beat Arizona.
Kevin Bieksa, Jakob Silfverberg and Antoine Vermette also scored for the Ducks.
Jamie McGinn scored for Arizona. Louis Domingue stopped 18 of 21 shots in the first period before being replaced by Justin Peters, who gave up two goals on 12 shots over the final 40 minutes.
After stewing over consecutive home defeats in which they were outscored 9-1, the Ducks responded with a dominant opening 20 minutes in which they thoroughly controlled play.
Bieksa and Rakell scored 2:54 apart midway through the first, and Silfverberg made it 3-0 in the final minute of the period.
