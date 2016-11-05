Shanshan Feng shoots 64 to take LPGA Tour lead in Japan

Shanshan Feng shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take the TOTO Japan Classic lead, putting the Chinese player in position to close the Asian swing with consecutive victories.
Feng birdied the final two holes for a one-stroke advantage over Ariya Jutanugarn, the 20-year-old Thai star who leads the LPGA Tour with five victories. Jutanugarn had a 68 on another chilly day at Taiheiyo Club in the tour's first tournament in the Tokyo area since 1991.
Feng won last week in steamy conditions in Malaysia for her fifth LPGA Tour victory. She has finished no worse than a tie for fourth in her last six events. She started the run with the Olympic bronze medal, tied for fourth at Evian in France, opened the Asia trip at home in China with a fourth-place tie, was second in Taiwan and tied for third in South Korea before winning.
Jutanugarn has a 13-point lead over Lydia Ko in the player of the year standings. Ko was tied for 52nd at 1 over after a 71.
Suzann Pettersen (66) and Soo-Yun Kang (69) were 9 under on the pine tree-lined Minori Course.
