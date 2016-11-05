Friday's Sports In Brief

BASEBALL
CHICAGO (AP) — November blazed like dazzling springtime in Chicago during a massive parade and rally to honor the Cubs' first World Series title in 108 years and fulfill more than a century of pent-up dreams.
A new generation of Cubs fans — riding in strollers or on their parents' shoulders — joined their elders to cheer the baseball champions. For the youngest, the day would be their first bright memory of following a club once known as "lovable losers."
Their parents marveled at how their children will know the confident, young team as winners.
A crowd, estimated by city officials at 5 million, lined Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive to cheer the motorcade of open-roofed buses carrying the players along a 7-mile parade route from the north side ballpark to sprawling Grant Park.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two days later, the pain has diminished — a little.
The cruel sting of losing Game 7 hasn't completely left the Cleveland Indians.
At the same time the Chicago Cubs were parading down Michigan Avenue after winning their first title in 108 years, the Indians — who pushed the NL champions into extra innings in an unforgettable season finale before losing 8-7 — took the first steps toward getting back to the Series in 2017.
With deadlines approaching and no time for pity, the Indians locked up manager Terry Francona through 2020, exercising contract options for 2019 and 2020 on the 57-year-old manager, who steered the club around numerous obstacles to get it to its first Series since 1997.
Cleveland exercised its $12 million option on slugger Carlos Santana for next season and declined a $13 million option on outfielder Coco Crisp, who gets a $750,000 buyout.
PHOENIX (AP) — Boston Red Sox bench coach Torey Lovullo was hired as manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Lovullo will be introduced at a news conference Mionday. He had been considered a leading candidate for the job after Red Sox assistant general manager Mike Hazen was hired as Diamondbacks GM.
Lovullo replaces Chip Hale, who was fired after two seasons. Hazen took over from Dave Stewart, who also was dismissed after two years.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired right-handed reliever Pat Neshek from Houston for a player to be named later or cash.
Neshek was 2-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 60 relief appearances with Houston. He held right-handed hitters to a .172 average and had 43 strikeouts in 47 innings.
The Phillies also announced Friday they exercised Neshek's club option for $6.5 million in 2017.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Astros exercised catcher/designated hitter Evan Gattis' $5.2 million option for 2017.
Gattis gets a $2 million raise. Houston could have paid a $100,000 buyout, which would have made Gattis eligible for salary arbitration.
Gattis hit .251 with a career-high and team-leading 32 homers with 72 RBIs in his second season in Houston after spending the first two years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.
NBA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped Stephen Curry's NBA-record streak of 157 games with a 3-pointer in a 117-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Julius Randle had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the rebuilding Lakers, who pulled off their second straight shocking home upset of the mighty Warriors with an impressive effort from their exciting young roster.
Lakers coach Luke Walton also won his first meeting with his former team and his coaching mentor, Steve Kerr.
Curry scored 13 points while going 0 for 10 from 3-point range, ending several incredible long-distance streaks. He had hit a 3-pointer in every regular-season game since Nov. 11, 2014.
DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 27 of his season-high 42 points in the second half to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 105-95 victory over Dallas, sending the Mavericks to their first 0-5 start in franchise history.
Mason Plumlee had 19 points and Al-Farouq Aminu added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Portland.
HORSE RACING
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — For the last quarter of a mile, Songbird and Beholder refused to yield. They ran neck-and-neck, with their Hall of Fame jockeys looking for the tiniest edge.
Gary Stevens, aboard Beholder, called it "just a street fight."
The 6-year-old mare landed the final blow, with Beholder edging Songbird by a nose in the $2 million Distaff on opening day of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita.
Even jockey Mike Smith had to agree it was "an amazing, amazing race" after his 3-year-old filly Songbird lost for the first time in 12 races.
It was a thrilling finish to the four Cup races, three of which involved New York-based long shots winning on an 80-degree day.
AUTO RACING
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Dillon is on the pole for the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Texas two weeks after a heartbreaking finish knocked him out of the championship chase.
Dillon had a fast lap of 192.301 mph in the final round of qualifying to earn his third career pole. Joey Logano qualified second, and will be the highest starter Sunday in the AAA Texas 500 of the eight drivers still eligible for the season championship. His best lap in the final session was 192.269 mph.
The other Chase contenders to qualify in the top 10 were Kevin Harvick (third), Matt Kenseth (seventh), Carl Edwards (ninth) and Kurt Busch (10th). Denny Hamlin starts 17th.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Johnny Sauter won his second consecutive Chase race in the NASCAR Truck Series, making a late pass that prevented anyone else from clinching a spot in the title-clinching race like he already had.
Sauter went high around Chase contender Matt Crafton just before the line with two laps remaining at Texas Motor Speedway.
It was Sauter's third win this season. He won the opener at Daytona and last week at Martinsville to earn the first of four spots available for a chance to win the truck's inaugural Chase championship at Homestead.
With only next week's race at Phoenix before the finale, there are still three spots up for grab.
HOCKEY
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens were the last team in the NHL to lose a game in regulation this season — and they did it in historic fashion.
And the Columbus Blue Jackets made a little history of their own.
Cam Atkinson, Nick Foligno, Scott Hartnell and Josh Anderson each scored two goals as Columbus swamped Montreal 10-0, matching the biggest loss in the Canadiens' storied history and breaking the Blue Jackets' franchise record.
Montreal lost by 10 goals for the fifth time and the first since an 11-1 loss to Detroit in February 1995. The Canadiens dropped to 9-1-1.
