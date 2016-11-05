Hicks 192 yards and 5 TDs as TCU beats No. 13 Baylor 62-22

Kyle Hicks spun away from two tacklers, and broke away from another while weaving through defenders. On another of his five TDs for TCU, he shifted the ball to his left hand and fully extended it over the pylon as he got hit.
Hicks ran for a career-high 192 yards and kept finding the end zone, after not practicing all week, and the Horned Frogs beat 13th-ranked Baylor 62-22 on a dark Saturday for the Bears.
"For him to fight through, and it's harder on turf, and make the cuts he did was big," coach Gary Patterson said.
That helped TCU (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) hand Baylor its worst home loss since 2005. It came on a day when the Bears wore all-black uniforms, as selected by the seniors, and there were black T-shirts sold outside supporting former coach Art Briles.
"It's tough. You don't ever see anybody going through what we're kind of going through, but we can't use that as an excuse," quarterback Seth Russell said. "We can't let those outside things influence us in one way or another."
The Bears (6-2, 3-2 Big 12, No. 17 CFP) have lost consecutive games since a 6-0 start. TCU entered the game after losing back-to-back games for the first time since 2013.
"'I was surprised today, to be honest with you," acting head coach Jim Grobe said. "But I think that once you have a couple tough losses like we have had the last two times out, I think it may be a little bit easier to just start playing football."
Tomlinson set TCU's school record with six TDs in November 1999, when he ran for 406 yards against UTEP in what was then the single-game major college record.
Both teams scored touchdowns in the first minute of the game, evoking thoughts of a sequel to the 61-58 game two years ago when Baylor handed TCU its only loss that season.
After Seth Russell threw an 81-yard TD pass to Ishmael Zamora on the second play of the game, Kenny Hill hit Taj Williams for a 37-yard score on TCU's second play.
That was the first of 31 consecutive points for the Horned Frogs, including two touchdowns in 7 seconds in Baylor's most lopsided loss at home since 62-0 to Texas 11 years ago.
Ranthony Texada returned an interception 28 yards for a score to make it 31-7 early in the second quarter. Then came the tackle-breaking 22-yard TD by Hicks, who was a game-time decision a week after hurting his ankle on the opening series in a double-overtime loss to Texas Tech.
"I thought about (a five-TD game) a lot, but I never thought about coming out on a stage like this and being able to perform like this," Hicks said. "It was just great blocking by my offensive line and my wide receivers downfield blocking."
THE TAKEAWAY
TCU: QB Kenny Hill responded nicely from being replaced midgame a week earlier, throwing for 244 yards and running for 85 more. Patterson's team got a much-needed boost in their quest to get bowl eligible, now needing only one more win their last three games.
Baylor: After all the issues off the field, things could now be crumbling on the field. The Bears were completely dominated in this game after the quick-strike start, and still have games left at No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 14 West Virginia. There were also reports that running back Shock Linwood shoved an assistant coach on the sideline.
SCARY MOMENT
TCU defensive end Tipa Galeai was taken off the field immobilized on a stretcher. He had collapsed on the sideline not long after being involved in a tackle. TCU officials said after the game that he was conscious and alert when taken to a hospital as a precaution.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Bears will fall hard in the AP Top 25 following their second consecutive loss since peaking at No. 8, and could conceivably drop all the way out of the poll.
UP NEXT
TCU has an open date before hosting No. 22 Oklahoma State on Nov. 19.
Baylor goes to 12th-ranked and Big 12-leading Oklahoma next Saturday.
Comments