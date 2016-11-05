Tarasenko's OT goal lifts Blues past Blue Jackets 2-1

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:50 Bull-Moose Party of Penn State invites fellow students to talk

0:38 Jerry Sandusky attorney Al Lindsay speaks

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

1:47 White Out Game

0:52 The Tailgating Pups of Penn State

1:24 The Delivery Man: delivering food via wagon one order at a time