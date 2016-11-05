Tarasenko's OT goal lifts Blues past Blue Jackets 2-1

Jay Bouwmeester tied it in early the third period and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner late in overtime to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blues Jackets on Saturday night.
Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots for his second win of the season, helping the Blues improve to 4-1-1 at home this season and give them five wins in the last six meetings with the Blue Jackets at Scottrade Center.
Josh Anderson scored for Columbus, who was coming off a 10-0 win against Montreal the previous night and snapped a three-game winning streak. Curtis McElhinney finished with 28 saves.
Bouwmeester ripped a shot past McElhinney from the left dot at 2:16 of the third with his first goal since Feb. 22, 2016, against San Jose.
Tarasenko's wrister with 43 seconds on the clock in overtime broke his seven-game goal-scoring drought.
Even though they outshot the Blue Jackets 8-3, the Blues were held scoreless in the first period for the sixth consecutive game. The three shots by Columbus were the fewest by an NHL team this season for the first period.
McElhinney came up big for the Blue Jackets with a pair of saves on Tarasenko from the slot early in the second period. McElhinney also got help from his post as Scottie Upshall hit iron with a wide-open net on a rebound attempt.
Making his first start this season, McElhinney turned away the first 24 shots, before Bouwmeester snapped Columbus' team shutout streak at 121 minutes, 49 seconds.
Anderson put Columbus up 1-0 with an unassisted goal at with 7:05 left in the second period. A turnover by Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk went right to the tape of Anderson's stick, who ripped a point-blank shot by Hutton for his third goal in his last two games.
NOTES: Bouwmeester was honored before the game for playing in his 1,000 career NHL game on Tuesday at New York. ... Blues F Nail Yakupov was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Columbus set a franchise record in goals in a 10-0 victory over Montreal on Friday. In contrast, the Blues scored nine total goals in their previous six games. ... Blues D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) and Blue Jackets F David Clarkson (lower body) sat with injuries.
