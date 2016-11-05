NHL Capsules

Derek Stepan and Kevin Hayes each scored short-handed goals, Antti Raanta made 35 saves and the surging New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Saturday night.
Pavel Buchnevich added a power-play goal, Stepan had two assists, and Michael Grabner and Nick Holden also scored for New York, which won its fourth straight game and seventh in the last eight.
David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored for the Bruins, who had won their last three games. Tuukka Rask made 19 saves, but lost for the first time after winning his first six starts.
New York took a 2-1 lead on Stepan's goal late in the first period as he broke in alone after taking a pass from Grabner. Rask poked the puck off his stick, but it caromed off both of the winger's skates and slid into the net.
Hayes scored on the end of a 3-on-1 break at 2:18 of the second to make it 3-1.
LIGHTNING 4, DEVILS 1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov both had a goal and an assist, Brayden Point scored his first NHL goal and the Lightning beat the Devils.
Brian Boyle also scored for Tampa Bay, and Ben Bishop made 37 saves.
New Jersey got a goal from Damon Severson. Cory Schneider stopped 31 shots
Hedman put Tampa Bay up 2-1 with 11:33 left in the second from the blue line.
Shortly before Hedman's goal, Severson hit the post and Kucherov had his backhander go off the cross bar and then get swept off the goal line by Schneider's stick.
Point, in his 12th NHL games, made it 3-1 at 5:01 of the third when he redirected Kucherov's shot during a power play.
BLUES 2, BLUE JACKETS 1, OT
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jay Bouwmeester tied it in early the third period and Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner late in overtime to lift the Blues to a victory over the Blue Jackets.
Carter Hutton stopped 20 shots for his second win of the season, helping the Blues improve to 4-1-1 at home this season and have give them five wins in the last six meetings with the Blue Jackets at Scottrade Center.
Josh Anderson scored for Columbus, who was coming off a 10-0 win against Montreal the previous night and snapped a three-game winning streak. Curtis McElhinney finished with 28 saves.
Bouwmeester ripped a shot past McElhinney from the left dot at 2:16 of the third with his first goal since Feb. 22, 2016, against San Jose.
Tarasenko's wrister with 43 seconds on the clock in overtime broke his seven-game goal-scoring drought.
AVALANCHE 1, WILD 0
DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored with 9:37 remaining, Calvin Pickard stopped 32 shots for his second NHL shutout and the Avalanche beat the Wild.
Landeskog's goal ended a Colorado scoring drought that lasted more than 164 minutes. He found the net on a pass from Matt Duchene and then hopped into the arms of Nathan MacKinnon in excitement.
Earlier in the third period, Landeskog got into a brief scuffle with Devan Dubnyk after agitating the Minnesota goalie in front of the net.
Pickard stepped in for a struggling Semyon Varlamov and kept the Wild offense in check.
CANADIENS 5, FLYERS 4
MONTREAL (AP) — Tomas Plekanec scored a short-handed goal in the third period to lift the Canadiens to a win over the Flyers.
Andrei Markov, Greg Pateryn, Alex Galchenyuk and Phillip Danault also scored for Montreal (10-1-1) while Carey Price stopped 34-of-38 shots.
Chris VandeVelde, Shayne Gostisbehere, Claude Giroux and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia (6-6-1), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped. Michal Neuvirth made 12 saves in defeat.
Plekanec scored the eventual winner at 10:57 while the Habs were playing down a man. Streaking down the wing, Plekanec beat Neuvirth for his first goal of the season.
OILERS 4, ISLANDERS 3, SO
NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Letestu scored the only goal in the shootout to lift the Oilers to a victory over the Islanders.
Letestu beat Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak to the glove side to snap the Oilers' three-game skid (0-2-1) after starting the season with seven wins in eight games.
Patrick Maroon, Leon Draisaitl, and Milan Lucic scored in regulation for the Oilers, and Cam Talbot made 30 saves as Edomonton beat the Islanders on the road for the first time since December 1999.
Nick Leddy, Shane Prince and Casey Cizikas scored for New York, and Halak finished with 20 saves. The Islanders have lost three straight, including the last two in shootouts.
Halak denied Jordan Eberle point-blank early in overtime before Talbot made a similar sprawling save at the other end.
SABRES 2, SENATORS 1
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart scored in the third period in the Sabres' comeback victory over the Senators.
Robin Lehner made 32 saves for his first win against his former team.
Okposo tied it early in the period, tipping a point shot from Jake McCabe past Craig Anderson.
The Sabres took their first lead when Reinhart took advantage of a turnover at the side of the Ottawa goal. Anderson stopped the first shot, but Reinhart was able to jam a loose puck in between the skate of Anderson and the post at 8:22.
The Senators had an opportunity to tie it with a four-minute power play after Dmitry Kulikov got a high stick into the face of Bobby Ryan, but were unable to produce.
Mike Hoffman scored for Ottawa, and Anderson made 30 saves.
CAPITALS 4, PANTHERS 2
WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice, including the game-winner during a third-period flurry, as the Capitals beat the Panthers for their fifth consecutive victory.
Oshie, Alex Ovechkin and Lars Eller scored three goals on five shots in less than five minutes as the Capitals finally cracked Roberto Luongo. Florida's goaltender had flummoxed Washington for much of the game and finished with 32 saves.
Jared McCann and Reilly Smith scored for Florida, which was opportunistic despite being outshot 36-24. McCann's goal was his first with the Panthers after an offseason trade from Vancouver.
Capitals starter Braden Holtby made 22 saves for his sixth win of the season.
MAPLE LEAFS 6, CANUCKS 3
TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Bozak scored twice and had an assist to lead the Maple Leafs to a victory over Vancouver, handing the Canucks their eighth straight loss.
Nazem Kadri, Mitch Marner, Nikita Soshnikov and Jake Gardiner also scored as the Leafs won their third straight. Frederik Andersen stopped 23 of 26 shots before being replaced by Jhonas Enroth, who had three saves in his 5:08.
Derek Dorsett, Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin scored for the Canucks, and Ryan Miller finished with 36 saves. Vancouver is 0-7-1 while getting shut out four times since beating Buffalo on Oct. 20.
HURRICANES 3, PREDATORS 2, SO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored the only goal of the shootout to lead the Hurricanes to a victory over the Predators.
Jeff Skinner and Ron Hainsey scored in regulation for Carolina, which ended a two-game losing streak. Cam Ward finished with 25 saves through overtime and denied all three Nashville attempts in the shootout.
James Neal and Matt Irwin had the goals for the Predators, losers of two consecutive games — both in shootouts. Pekka Rinne stopped 23 shots.
BLACKHAWKS 3, STARS 2
DALLAS (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on another, and the Blackhawks beat the Stars.
Chicago erased a 2-1 deficit with second-period goals by Ryan Hartman at 2:59 and Kane on the power play at 7:40 against Stars goalie Antti Niemi.
With Blackhawks to the left of the net occupying Niemi, Kane skated in from the right and put in a pass from Artem Anisimov.
The Blackhawks scored 11 seconds into the game when Richard Panik scored his seventh goal by wristing in the rebound of a shot by Kane. Dallas took a 2-1 lead into the second period after goals by Brett Ritchie at 7:21 of the first and Curtis McKenzie at 9:49.
