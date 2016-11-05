Chad Chalich throws Montana-record 7 TD passes in 62-44 win

Chad Chalich threw for a school-record seven touchdowns and ran for another score Saturday night as Montana beat Idaho State 62-44.
Chalich, starting in place of injured senior Brady Gustafson, completed 21 of 27 passes for 388 yards. He had one pass intercepted.
The Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3 in the Big Sky) led 41-31 after a wild first half in which the teams combined for 701 yards of offense. Chalich had scoring strikes of 9, 25 and 4 yards to Keenan Curran, the last coming with 15 seconds left before halftime.
Curran hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass at 10:49 of the fourth quarter as Chalich set the record and put Montana up 55-31. Curran also tied Montana's single-game record for receiving TDs, becoming the sixth Grizzly to catch four.
Idaho State (2-7, 1-5) led 14-13 at 3:58 of the first quarter on KW Williams' 7-yard scoring pass from Tanner Gueller, and 31-27 when Michael Dean scored on a 3-yard run with 4:37 left in the first half. Gueller set up that touchdown with a 52-yard burst on a quarterback keeper.
Montana went in front for good a couple minutes later, Jerry Louie-McGee hauling in a 52-yard pass from Chalich. That made it 34-31 at the 2:29 mark.
Chalich's other TD passes covered 61 and 16 yards to Justin Calhoun, and he had a 1-yard scoring run to start the fourth quarter. Joey Counts added a 9-yard scoring run for Montana.
Gueller had three touchdown passes in the first half, two to Williams and one to Austin Campbell, but was injured just before intermission.
Trae Pilster took over in the second half for the Bengals, and threw for 98 yards and a touchdown, leading a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Idaho State: The Bengals brought their offense and had several big plays, but the defense had little success stopping the Grizzlies, who scored 60 points for the third straight home game.
Montana: The Grizzlies, ranked No. 19 in the Football Championship Subdivision, saw Chad Chalich throw a school-record seven touchdown passes. Chalich tied UM's old record of six in the first half. Four Grizzlies had fired six TDs, the last being Makena Simis in 2015.
UP NEXT
Idaho State: The Bengals (2-7, 1-5) stay on the road, playing at league-leading Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Montana: The Grizzlies (6-3, 3-3) take to the road to face Northern Colorado on Saturday.
