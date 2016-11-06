Penn State beats Iowa

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley glides into the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Iowa linebacker Bo Bower during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Army veteran David Rhoades smiles as his wife straightens his medals during the tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center for Military Appreciation Day at Penn State football on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Rhoades served from 1949-1952.
Penn State defensive tackle Kevin Givens pulls down Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Iowa linebacker Bo Bower stops Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki just short of the goal line during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins dodges Iowa's Desmond King during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Veterans help hold a large american flag for the national anthem before the Penn State football game against Iowa on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki hoists Saquon Barkley into the air after a touchdown during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch around Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game against Iowa at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State football coach James Franklin pulls running back Saquon Barkley back to ring the victory bell better after the 41-14 win over Iowa on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders darts down the field with the ball from Iowa defensive back Joshua Jackson during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens runs into the end zone for a touchdown past an Iowa defender during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State football coach James Franklin celebrates the win over Iowa with running back Saquon Barkley on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley rings the victory bell better after the 41-14 win over Iowa on Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State safety Koa Farmer sacks Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State safety Malik Golden and cornerback Christian Campbell stop Iowa wide receiver Jerminic Smith during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State guard Brendan Mahon gets carted off the field during the first quarter of the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 41-14.
A gorgeous fall day outside of Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football team arrives for the game against Iowa on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Penn State fans sing along to "Sweet Caroline" during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 41-14.
Brent Ohmit, 8, claps along as members of the 28th Division National Guard Band entertain the tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center for Military Appreciation Day at Penn State football on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Ohmic's grandfathers is a veteran, and for halloween this year the 8 year old was a soldier.
Penn State's Irvin Charles is talked to by coaches after his foul on a punt during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 41-14.
Penn State defensive tackle Tyrell Chavis pushes against Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 41-14.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley cuts away from an Iowa defender during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 41-14.
Ronnie Emery, 8, dances with his friends Fiona Baker, 9 and Ivan Baker, 8 as they wait for the Penn State football to arrive at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Members of the 28th Division National Guard Band entertain the tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center for Military Appreciation Day at Penn State football on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Penn State alum, army veteran and walmart logistics employee Mike Delrosario receives an appreciation gift during the tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center for Military Appreciation Day at Penn State football on Saturday, November 5, 2016. Delrosario said it was great to have all his worlds come together as he's helped organize the event for vets.
Volunteers serve up food for veterans and their guests at the tailgate at the Bryce Jordan Center for Military Appreciation Day at Penn State football on Saturday, November 5, 2016.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders runs with the ball from Iowa defenders during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 41-14.
Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens celebrates his touchdown during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game against Iowa at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 41-14.
Penn State safety Ayron Monroe stops Iowa wide receiver Connor Keane during the Saturday, November 5, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 41-14.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki and Iowa defensive back Greg Mabin reach for the ball during the game Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football Coach James Franklin hugs running back Saquon Barkley after the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State junior Noah Krechel performs with the blue band during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, left, and running back Saquon Barkley celebrate after Barkley scored a touch down during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley holds onto the ball as he gets tackled during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State safety Troy Apke gets tackled by Iowa wide receiver Adrian Falconer during the game Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball down the field during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Veterans stand for Veteran Appreciation Day during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Wide receiver Saeed Blacknall celebrates after scoring the first touch down of the first quarter during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State defensive tackle Immanuel Iyke runs out with the flag for Veterans Appreciation Day during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki attempts to run to the end zone during the game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs the ball down the field to score a touch down during a game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders is tackled by Iowa defensive back Brandon Snyder during the game Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders runs the ball down the field during a game against Iowa Saturday, Nov 5, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
