Impact beat Red Bulls to reach Eastern finals

Ignacio Piatti scored his second goal of the game in the 85th minute and the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time.
Montreal won the two-game, total-goals series 3-1 after taking the opener 1-0 at home last week.
The Impact will face Toronto FC in the two-game conference finals, with Game 1 set for Tuesday, Nov. 22 in Montreal. They are the first Canadian teams to reach the conference finals in MLS history.
Piatti opened the scoring in the 51st minute, powering a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Luis Robles.
Eight minutes after New York tied it, Piatti iced it with his right foot. Dominic Oduro raced down the left sideline on a breakaway and waited for help. Didier Drogba trailed up the middle, drew two defenders and found an open Piatti for a close-range shot.
Bradley Wright-Phillips, who won his second MLS Golden Boot in the last three seasons with 24 regular-season goals, scored on a deflected shot in the 78th minute.
In the first half, Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush took down Gonzalo Veron inside the penalty area but Bush blocked Sacha Kljestan's penalty kick.
Comments