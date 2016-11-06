Cammalleri gets hat trick, Devils beat Hurricanes 4-1

Michael Cammalleri got his first three goals of the season, lifting the New Jersey Devils over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Sunday night for their first road victory.
Cammalleri scored twice in the second period and again midway through the third for his sixth career hat trick. Captain Andy Greene scored into an empty net for New Jersey.
The Devils improve to 1-3-2 away from home. Keith Kinkaid got his first win of the season behind 33 saves.
Carolina's Andrej Nestrasil scored with 6:59 left in the third period. Eddie Lack stopped 17 shots in his first home start.
The teams play again on Tuesday night in New Jersey to wrap a home-and-home series.
