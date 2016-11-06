Barnes scores career-high 34, Mavs beat Bucks 86-75 in OT

Harrison Barnes scored a career-high 34 points and the Dallas Mavericks won for the first time this season, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 86-75 in overtime Sunday night.
Barnes, who left Golden State to sign a $94 million, four-year contract with Dallas in the offseason, has scored at least 30 points twice this season after hitting the mark only once in his four years with the Warriors.
His 20-foot jumper opened the scoring in overtime, and the depleted Mavericks (1-5) never trailed in the extra period.
The Mavericks played without starters Dirk Nowitzki (right Achilles soreness) and Deron Williams (left calf strain).
J.J. Barea added 21 points for Dallas, including five in overtime.
Jabari Parker led Milwaukee with 16 points, but only two after halftime. Greg Monroe had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who had won three straight.
Wesley Matthews shook off a 3-for-17 shooting night to hit a 3-pointer with 59 seconds remaining that put the Mavs up by nine. The Bucks scored just one point in the extra period.
Barnes' driving layup with 13 seconds to play in regulation tied the score at 74. Giannis Antetokounmpo's long jumper at the buzzer missed, forcing overtime.
The Bucks led by 13 points in the first quarter but went cold in the second and trailed 47-39 at the break.
Barnes scored 19 points in the first half, including nine in a 14-0 Dallas run to end the half. It was the Mavericks' first lead at the end of any quarter this season.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Antetokounmpo picked up two fouls in the first 1:37 and played only 6 minutes in a scoreless first half. He finished with 11 points. . Milwaukee entered averaging 57 points in the paint, best in the NBA, but scored only 10 in the first half and 28 for the game.
Mavericks: The team honored longtime team physician J.R. Zamorano, who died June 12 at age 81, with a moment of silence before the game. Players wore uniform patches and Mavericks coaches wore lapel pins with the letters JRZ.
BREAKING IN
Dallas rookie Dorian Finney-Smith scored the first points of his career with a 3-pointer with 5:55 left in the second quarter. Finney-Smith played 31 minutes for the Mavericks and scored five points after playing less than 5 minutes cumulatively over the first five games.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. The Bucks beat the Pelicans 117-113 on Tuesday.
Mavericks: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, the start of a four-game road trip that takes Dallas to both coasts.
