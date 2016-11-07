Ex-Vol Hurd discusses reasons for departure via Twitter

Former Tennessee running back Jalen Hurd says he had "multiple injuries" this year and that he left the Volunteers in part to play for an offense that better suits his talents.
Hurd tweeted Sunday night to explain his decision for leaving Tennessee. Vols coach Butch Jones announced last Monday that Hurd intends to transfer.
Hurd says "I want to play in an offense that highlights my abilities to run but also expands to allow me to show my abilities to catch the ball and be a mismatch for defenses." He also says he had multiple injuries "that were not and should not have been disclosed," including the concussion.
Hurd had rushed for 2,638 yards in his three-year Tennessee career, including 451 yards this season.
