Campus Corner: Weakland earns second-team Big South honors in women’s volleyball

For the second year in a row, State College graduate Emma Weakland has earned Big South volleyball postseason honors.
Weakland, a senior opposite hitter at Winthrop, was given second-team Big South honors this year after receiving honorable mention last year.
She finished the season with 246 kills, three assists, 42 digs and 43 blocks.
Winthrop finished the year with a 15-17 record.
Volleyball
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has 317 kills, 20 assists, 248 digs, 61 blocks and 16 aces. No. 6 North Carolina is 25-3.
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has 13 kills, 535 digs, 16 assists, 146 digs and seven blocks. Iowa State is 16-10.
Football
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) finished the season with 40 yards on 10 carries and two pass receptions for 12 yards. F&M lost to Albright 28-23 in the Centennial Conference-MAC Bowl to close with a 7-4 record.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has five solo tackles for the Mountain Hawks, who are 9-2 and will play New Hampshire in the FCS Division I playoffs Saturday. Lehigh beat Lafayette 45-21 in the 152nd meeting between the two schools.
Soccer
Isaac Plutzer (State College, George Washington St. Louis) played in 11 games and had one shot and one assist. George Washington had a 10-4-2 record.
Swimming
Sam Eaton (State College, Dickinson) was a double-winner in a dual meet with Ursinus, winning the 200 breaststroke in 2:13.10 and swimming on the winning 400 medley relay team, which posted a time of 3:36.72. A co-captain, Eaton also placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in 23.74. Ursinus won the meet 117-88.
Megan Duck (Penns Valley, Susquehanna) was fourth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:38.80, fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:58.22 and fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.80 in a tri-meet with Gettysburg and Messiah.
Hannah Finton (State College, Susquehanna) swam a personal-best 11:07.10 to win the 1,000 meters against Messiah and Gettysburg. She also was fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:30.33.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) is averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Juniata is 1-1.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) has three rebounds, two points and one assist to date. She played 17 minutes in a 76-53 win against LSU, scoring on a pair of free throws and pulling down three rebounds. The No. 2 Lady Huskies are 3-0.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) has 18 rebounds, an assist, two steals, a blocked shot and averages 7.5 points per game. Lock Haven is 1-3.
Wrestling
Corey Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) ran his record to 10-0 after beating Maryland’s Idris White 18-7 and Virginia’s Will Schany 7-4 over the weekend. Lock Haven won the last four bouts to beat Maryland 20-17, but fell to Virginia 24-16. The Bald Eagles will meet Michigan State on Saturday.
Tyler Millward (State College, West Virginia) suffered a 20-4 tech fall loss to No. 17 Micah Barnes of Nebraska. West Virginia lost to the Huskers 42-6 and is 0-1. The Mountaineers will return to action Dec. 2-3 at the Cliff Keene Invitational.
Editor’s note: There will be no Campus Corner on Nov. 29. It will return on Dec. 6.
