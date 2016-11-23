Pistons rout Heat 107-84 to end four-game skid

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 22 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Miami Heat 107-84 on Wednesday night.
Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak. The Pistons, who also got 17 points from Tobias Harris, are 6-2 at home and 1-7 on the road.
Tyler Johnson had 17 points for Miami, which has lost eight of 10. Dion Waiters was the only Miami starter to reach double figures, scoring 11, while Hassan Whiteside was held to eight rebounds. Whiteside had set a franchise record with 10-plus rebounds in each of the season's first 14 games.
Miami's Udonis Haslem got into a confrontation with a Pistons fan with 5:11 left in the game. The pair had a face-to-face shouting match during a timeout until Haslem was pulled away by teammates. Auburn Hills police removed the fan.
The Pistons led by as many as 15 in the first quarter, and while Miami's reserves staged a brief rally in the second, Detroit's advantage was 56-42 at halftime. Drummond dominated his post matchup with Whiteside, putting up 12 points and nine rebounds to his opponent's two points and six boards.
Detroit shot 68.1 percent in the paint in the half, and kept things going at the start of the third, with Drummond dunking on the first possession. The Pistons had an 18-6 advantage on inside points in the quarter and led 86-64 going into the fourth.
Miami never threatened in a final quarter that saw both coaches empty their benches.
TIP-INS
Heat: Johnson lost a tooth in a third-quarter scramble for a loose ball, but stayed in the game. . Waiters picked up a third-quarter technical for arguing a call.
Pistons: Guard Reggie Bullock left the game in the second quarter with a left-leg injury and did not return. . Jon Leuer recorded his 1,000th career rebound in the third quarter.
FAREWELL TOUR
The game was the first played at the Palace of Auburn Hills since Tuesday's announcement that the Pistons will join the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena next season.
DEFENSIVE LESSONS
The Pistons scored 28 points in the first quarter, and point guard Goran Dragic wasn't happy with the defensive effort put forth by his teammates. On separate occasions, he was frustrated enough to demonstrate proper techniques to Whiteside and Johnson after they missed assignments.
UP NEXT
Heat: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday for a meeting against David Fizdale, their former assistant coach.
Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.
