Koulechov, Rice beat Delaware State in Hardwood Showcase

Egor Koulechov had 15 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth career double-double and Rice beat Delaware State 80-58 on Wednesday night in the Hardwood Showcase.
Rice led 39-28 at the half but went cold for the first 10 minutes of the second half. But after the Hornets took a 46-45, Koulechov capped a 12-0 run for a 58-46 lead with 6:12 left.
The Owls outscored Delaware State 35-12 in the final 10 minutes.
Marcus Jackson and Marcus Evans each added 12 points for Rice (4-1), which is off to its best start since the 2011-12 season. Connor Cashaw made three of the Owls' eight 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Evans set a career-high with seven assists.
Devin Morgan led Delaware State (1-4) with 16 points and five assists. DeVaughn Mallory had eight points and seven rebounds.
