Good feelings gone as Bryant, Norman feud after Cowboys' win

2:50 What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like Pause

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

4:22 James Franklin praises seniors for commitment to team

2:09 Former Cubs player, Chicago native Jim Woods revels in World Series triumph

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win

1:47 White Out Game

0:52 The Tailgating Pups of Penn State

1:24 The Delivery Man: delivering food via wagon one order at a time