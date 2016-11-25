No. 14 UCLA romps past Portland 99-77 in Wooden Legacy

2:50 What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like Pause

1:40 Fans in downtown State College

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

1:23 Free pet adoptions at Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter until Dec. 31

0:40 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground

4:22 James Franklin praises seniors for commitment to team

2:09 Former Cubs player, Chicago native Jim Woods revels in World Series triumph

0:47 Fan reaction to Penn State win