Thursday's Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Usain Bolt is now a movie star. He refuses to say he's an actor.
Such a distinction is important for the Jamaican sprinting great and nine-time Olympic champion. Until his competitive career ends next year, Bolt will continue playing only one role — that of the world's fastest man, someone who beat the odds to acquire immense fame and fortune on his way to becoming one of the biggest stars in global sport.
As such, it's not a made-for-Hollywood version of himself that takes center stage in the documentary "I Am Bolt," which is being released Monday. As the title wants viewers to believe, the Bolt who is in the film is the very same one that his friends, family and other members of his close-knit inner sanctum have seen for as long as they've known him.
SOCCER
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA rules that restrict youth players from being transferred worldwide are being challenged in a Swiss court.
Zurich law firm Nater Dallafior Rechtsanwaelte says it filed the case for a 17-year-old player from Africa. It declined to identify him or any European club supporting the case.
The case was filed Wednesday in Zurich's cantonal (state) commercial court.
FIFA says it had not been notified by Thursday afternoon.
The case argues FIFA rules discriminate against youths from outside the 28-member European Union.
FIFA rules limit under-18s being transferred internationally to specific circumstances, such as a player's family moving for non-soccer reasons. There are some exemptions for 16- and 17-year-olds to comply with European labor laws.
Since 2014, FIFA imposed transfer bans on Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid over youth signings.
BASEBALL
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — David "Boo" Ferriss, a Boston Red Sox pitcher who helped lead the team to the 1946 World Series, has died. He was 94.
Rick Cleveland, a close friend of the former player, says Ferriss died Thursday at his home in Cleveland, Mississippi, surrounded by family. Cleveland says Ferriss had been in declining health for several weeks.
Ferriss pitched six years for the Red Sox from 1945-50. He had his best season in 1946, when he finished with a 25-6 record and 3.25 ERA and was named an American League All-Star. The Shaw, Mississippi, native's career was shortened by a shoulder injury in 1947, but he finished with a 65-30 career record.
Ferriss was later the baseball coach at Delta State University, where he won 639 games over 26 seasons.
BOXING
TOKYO (AP) — Manny Pacquiao says his next fight will be in April or May next year as that best fits his schedule as a senator for the Philippines. And he would like a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Pacquiao, who defeated Jessie Vargas for a welterweight title earlier this month, told reporters Friday that the opponent for his next fight is still undecided.
But he is confident he will beat Mayweather, if there is a next time. His right hand, which had been injured for the fight last May, is now in "100 percent" condition.
"It will help a lot," he said in Tokyo, where he launched a boxing gym named after him.
Pacquiao, appearing with two Japanese champions, promised to visit the gym often to advise young boxers.
