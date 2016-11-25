Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard leaves in first period

Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard left the Red Wings' game against the New Jersey Devils in the first period with a lower-body injury Friday night.
Howard left after 11:31 and went directly to the locker room. He was replaced by Petr Mrazek with Detroit ahead 2-1.
Howard had made two saves on three shots. He never appeared to be hurt during his time on the ice.
The 32-year-old goaltender was playing in his 12th game this season. He had a 5-5 record and an NHL fourth-best 1.76 goals against average entering the game.
