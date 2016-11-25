Princeton rolls past Division III Rowan 108-46

Spencer Weisz and Steven Cook scored 14 points each and Princeton beat Rowan 108-46 on Friday night.
Vittorio Reynoso-Avila and Jose Morales added 10 apiece for the Tigers (2-2). All 20 Tigers played with 18 scoring.
Princeton led 65-25 at the half after shooting 63 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range. The Tigers finished at 55 percent and made 13 of 31 3-point tries with Weisz hitting all four of his 3-pointers. The Tigers outrebounded the Profs 60-32.
Princeton's point total tied for the fifth-most in school history. Princeton scored 108 against Lafayette in 1967 and also against Yale in 1971. The record is 118 against Wichita State in 1965.
The Profs were led by Nick DePersia with 13 points. Rowan, a Division III team that played the game as an exhibition, shot only 23.9 percent and made only 5 of 36 3-point attempts.
