Tony Pulis loses case, ordered to pay ex-club Palace $4.6m

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis must pay ex-club Crystal Palace 3.7 million pounds ($4.6 million) after losing a court case over his departure.
Pulis unsuccessfully challenged a League Managers' Arbitration Tribunal ruling at London's High Court.
Pulis' contract said he would earn a 2 million-pound bonus for keeping Palace in the Premier League in 2014 and staying in his job until Aug. 31, 2014.
Palace remained in the top flight but Pulis left Aug. 14 after receiving the cash two days earlier.
Palace complained Pulis deceived the club into paying the bonus by saying he was committed to the club and "urgently" needed cash to buy land for his children.
In its ruling released Monday, the tribunal said Pulis made "false representations" and "there was no such land transaction."
