Sports

November 30, 2016 9:16 PM

Coleman's 27 leads NJIT past St. Francis 83-70

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

Tim Coleman scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and NJIT took control in the second half to defeat St. Francis 83-70 on Wednesday night.

Damon Lynn added 18 points for the Highlanders (4-4), who turned a 39-38 halftime lead into a 16-point advantage with 2:55 to play.

Coleman made 12 of 14 from the foul line, where NJIT was 17 of 19 compared to an 8 for 15 showing for the Red Flash. The Highlanders were also 50 percent from the field (28 of 56), including 10 of 21 from 3-point range and scored 26 points off of turnovers.

Coleman started an 11-0 run early in the first half with a pair of free throws. Lynn sandwiched two 3s around a Chris Jenkins 3 for a 59-46 lead with 11:15 to play. After NJIT's Rob Ukawuba's trey with 8:27 left, the lead never got below double figures.

Josh Nebo and Isaiah Blackmon had 12 points apiece for St. Francis (3-3).

