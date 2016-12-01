Presbyterian rolls to 107-63 victory

Jo'Vontae Millner scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half when Presbyterian took a 21-point lead and the Blue Hose went on to a 107-63 victory over Johnson & Wales (Charlotte) on Thursday night.
Ed Drew added 18 points, Darius Moore and Ruben Arroyo scored 12 each, Will Adams had 11 and Reggie Dillard 10. The Blue Hose (3-4) shot 55.9 percent, made 11 of 21 3-point attempts and 30 of 38 free throws while scoring 28 points off 17 turnovers.
The Blue Hose took a 6-0 lead and led thereafter. A 12-2 run that included five points each from Dillard and Millner made it 32-17 with Presbyterian going up 54-33 at halftime. The lead reached 47 points late in the game.
The Wildcats (2-4), a United States Collegiate Athletic Association team, were led by 11 points from Alcyone Moore.
