Top 25 Capsules

Kia Nurse scored a career-high 33 points and No. 2 UConn routed No. 15 DePaul 91-46 on Thursday night for its 81st straight victory.
Nurse hit 12 of her 16 shots, including her first nine and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range.
Napheesa Collier added 18 points, and Katie Lou Samuelson had 16 for the Huskies (6-0).
Kelly Campbell had 10 points to lead DePaul (5-2).
The Blue Demons missed their first eight shots and were held to a single free throw for nearly 6 minutes to start the game. UConn, which has won 53 straight at home, hit its first nine shots and jumped out to a 22-1 lead. By the end of the quarter, UConn led 37-6.
NO. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, NO. 14 TEXAS 67
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A'ja Wilson scored a career-best 31 points and had 12 rebounds to help South Carolina beat Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Kaela Davis added 12 points, and Tyasha Harris had 10 for the Gamecocks (6-0). Kelsey Lang had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks for Texas (2-3).
NO. 4 BAYLOR 79, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 34
WACO, Texas (AP) — Nina Davis scored 18 points and Baylor stretched its home winning streak to 46.
Kalani Brown added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Khadijiah Cave had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The Lady Bears (8-1) haven't lost at home since March 2014.
Sydney Shelstead led Abilene Christian (3-4) with nine points.
NO. 5 MARYLAND 78, NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 72
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kaila Charles scored the go-ahead basket with 2:20 remaining, and Destiny Slocum followed with seven points for Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 26 points for the Terrapins (7-0). Asia Durr scored 20 points for Louisville (6-2).
NO. 18 MIAMI 94, NO. 9 OHIO STATE 89, OT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keyona Hayes scored 23 points, Jessica Thomas added 16 and Miami outlasted Ohio State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Ohio State's Sierra Calhoun hit a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer to tie it at 84. Hayes' 3-pointer with 2:30 left in overtime put Miami (6-1) ahead to stay in the game that featured 13 lead changes.
Kelsey Mitchell led Ohio State (5-3) with 29 points.
NO. 11 STANFORD 77, CAL STATE-BAKERSFIELD 56
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Erica McCall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Stanford past Cal State-Bakersfield and her father, Roadrunners coach Greg McCall.
Karli Samuelson added 14 points for Stanford (7-1). Brittany Sims and Aja Williams each scored 13 for Bakersfield (1-5).
NO. 17 KENTUCKY 82, NO. 12 OKLAHOMA 68
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Makayla Epps had 30 points and Maci Morris scored 11 of her career-high 19 in the second half for Kentucky (6-1) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night.
Peyton Little had five 3-pointers and 19 points for Oklahoma (5-1).
NO. 13 WASHINGTON 101, GRAND CANYON 66
PHOENIX (AP) — Chantel Osahor had a career-high 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and added 14 rebounds and six assists for Washington.
Kelsey Plum had 28 points and eight assists for the Huskies (7-1). Marina Laramie had 24 points for Grand Canyon (3-4).
KANSAS STATE 71, NO. 23 AUBURN 66
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kindred Wesemann scored 16 points and Kansas State made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to turn back Auburn in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Thursday night.
Breanna Lewis had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (7-0). Katie Frerking led the Tigers (6-2) with 22 points.
