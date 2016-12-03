Kjetil Jansrud wins first World Cup downhill of season

2:15 How cool is this house? Pause

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:49 Fans unveil new Penn State-wrapped RV

1:58 Franklin talks complimentary football

0:45 Woman charged in Penn State professor's death.

4:11 No evidence of terror connection in New York City explosion, says mayor

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

0:56 Penn State wins Big Ten East

0:45 Penn State celebrates winning the Big Ten East