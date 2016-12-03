Kjetil Jansrud wins first World Cup downhill of season

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the season's first World Cup downhill on Saturday, a day after his victory in super-G.
Jansrud was 0.26 seconds faster than Peter Fill of Italy, the defending World Cup downhill champion, down the 3.4-kilometer (2-mile) Oreiller-Killy course.
Aksel Lund Svindal was third, trailing 0.33 behind teammate Jansrud. Svindal was runner-up on Friday on his comeback from a 10-month injury absence.
For the second straight day, Norway and Italy filled the podium and Austria struggled.
No Austrian placed in the top 15, with lower-ranked starters still racing.
Val d'Isere hosted a World Cup downhill for the first time in 10 seasons.
The French resort took over a three-race weekend meeting which was cancelled at Beaver Creek, Colorado because of lack of snow.
