NFL moves Buccaneers-Cowboys to prime time Dec. 18

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College Pause

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

1:54 Penn State Blue Band rallies fans ahead of Big Ten game

1:04 Penn State fans tailgate ahead of Big Ten championship game