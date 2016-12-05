NFL moves Buccaneers-Cowboys to prime time Dec. 18

The NFL has moved the Tampa Bay-Dallas game on Dec. 18 to prime time.
As part of its flex scheduling for Sundays, the league switched the Buccaneers' visit to the Cowboys, who already have clinched a playoff berth. Tampa Bay is 7-5 and tied for the NFC South lead. Dallas is 11-1 and in front in the NFC East, which the Cowboys can clinch next week with a win over the Giants.
Pittsburgh's visit to Cincinnati, originally scheduled for night time in Week 15, has been moved to 1 p.m. ET.
The switch means Dallas will appear on Sunday night in successive weeks; its game at the Giants is in prime-time, too.
