State College’s Taylor Leath named ACC Player of Year

Taylor Leath continued her impressive redshirt sophomore season with the North Carolina women’s volleyball team.
The State College graduate was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year last week, the first Tar Heel to win the award since 2005. She also closed the regular season as the ACC’s Player of the Week after posting 17 kills, 17 digs and six blocks in a win over Duke that clinched the team’s ACC regular-season title.
She had seven kills and seven digs in a 3-0 win over High Point, and eight kills and six digs in a 3-1 win against Coastal Carolina in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The seventh-seeded Heels (29-3) face No. 10 UCLA in the regional semifinals on Friday in Minneapolis.
TheTar Heels’ kills leader with 354, she is hitting .258 and also has 20 assists, 18 aces, 283 digs and 68 blocks.
Volleyball
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) saw her season and college career end in the NCAA first round with a 3-0 loss to Purdue. Horner had 17 assists and the only two aces for the Cyclones (18-11). For the season she had 601 assists, a team-high 23 aces, 13 kills, 160 digs and seven blocks.
Wrestling
Leo Wortman (Bellefonte, Stevens Tech) is 8-0 wrestling at 157 and 165 pounds.
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 1-5 after going 1-2 at 174 pounds at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
Cory Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) improved to 12-1 after winning against Rider and George Mason over the weekend. Lock Haven is 2-3, losing to Rider 20-14 and beating George Mason 25-12.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) is averaging 4.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Juniata is 3-2.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) has nine rebounds, six assists, a block and two steals while averaging 13.0 points. Kurtztown is 2-6.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) is averaging 5.7 points while pulling down 21 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Stony Brook is 2-5.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has three rebunds, two assists and two steals. St. Francis is 2-4.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) has 15 rebounds, nine assists, five steals and a 5.5 scoring average. Truman State is 7-1.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) has 32 rebounds, two assists, three steals, two blocks and a 9.6 scoring average. Lock Haven is 3-4.
Haylee Hayward (Philipsburg-Osceola, Slippery Rock) is a freshman on the women’s basketball team at Slippery Rock. She has not seen game action to this point.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) has played in six of seven games for the No. 1 Huskies, averaging 7.7 minutes. She has seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a 1.2 scoring average. UConn is 7-0.
Swimming
Gwen Lowery (Bellefonte, PSU-Behrend) was on the seventh-place 400-yard medley relay team that swam a 4:19.22 at the Blue Devil Invitational at Fredonia (N.Y.) State. She was also on the 400 freestyle relay team that posted a time of 3:47.53 and was 13th in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.11.
Sam Eaton (State College, Dickinson) was fifth in the 100 breaststroke at the Gettysburg Invitational and also swam on the sixth-place 400 medley relay team and the 800 freestyle relay team.
Megan Duck (Penns Valley, Susquehanna) was ninth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 200 breaststroke at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Hannah Finton (State College, Susquehanna) placed fourth in the 1,650 freestyle at the Gettysburg Invitational.
Ian Schrock (State College, Gettysburg) Was fifth in the 200 butterfly in 2:00.20 at the Gettysburg Invitational, eighth in the 100 butterfly (58.83) and 11th in the 100 backstroke (55.38). He also helped four relay teams to top-eight finishes for the Bullets (5-0) with the 200 free (fourth, 1:27.15), 400 free (fifth, 3:14.61), 800 free (7:13.59) and 400 medley (seventh, 3:39.19).
To submit the name or information on a Centre County athlete now competing in college, email cdtscores@centredaily.com.
