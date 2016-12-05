No. 25 Iowa State pounds Omaha 91-47

Deonte Burton scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State pummeled Nebraska-Omaha 91-47 on Monday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Donovan Jackson had 15 for the Cyclones (6-2), who hit 15 of 29 3=pointers and rolled to their third win of 40 or more points this season.
Iowa State knew it had to take the Mavericks (4-5) seriously after they stunned Iowa on Saturday. The Cyclones never let Omaha think it had a chance, storming ahead 36-9 after just 12 minutes.
Iowa State, which fell six spots in Monday's AP Top 25 poll but remained ranked for the 61st week in a row, held the Mavs to 28 percent shooting.
The Cyclones, not typically known for their defense, have held three of their last four opponents to 56 points or less.
Tra-Deon Hollins had 13 points to lead the Mavs.
