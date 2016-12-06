Kendley scores 40, Morgan State beats Manhattan 85-82 in OT

Tiwian Kendley scored season highs with 40 points and 10 rebounds, Stanley Davis hit a go-ahead free throw in overtime and Morgan State hung on to beat Manhattan 85-82 on Tuesday night.
After seven lead changes and six ties in overtime, Manhattan's Aaron Walker Jr. dunked to tie it again at 82 with 49 seconds left, but Davis and Kendley combined for three free throws and the Bears led 85-82 with one second left. Walker got the ball on the next possession and his 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short.
The Jaspers led 35-34 at halftime and led 67-64 after Thomas Capuano's 3 with four seconds left in regulation when Kendley tied it with a 3 at the buzzer.
Phillip Carr scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Kyle Thomas added 15 points and the Bears (3-6) made 27 of 43 free throws while Manhattan was 7 of 12 from the line.
Zane Waterman matched his career-high with 23 points for Manhattan (2-7).
