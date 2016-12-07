Amaker becomes winningest coach at Harvard after 74-66 win.

Tommy Amaker became the winningest coach in Harvard history when Chris Lewis scored a season-high 22 points and Seth Towns had 18 to lead the Crimson to a 74-66 victory over Boston College on Wednesday.
It was Amaker's 179th win in his 10th season, moving him ahead of his predecessor, Frank Sullivan (178-245), who was the coach from 1991-2007.
It was the third straight victory for Harvard (4-4).
Jerome Robinson led Boston College (4-4) with 25 points. A.J. Turner scored 13.
The Crimson looked dedicated to driving to the basket on most possessions from the start, collecting a number of easy looks when they shot near 60 percent in the opening minutes. It triggered a 13-2 spree that helped them open a 23-10 lead.
They pushed their advantage to 39-21 after Bryce Aiken's driving basket capped a 6-0 spurt.
The Eagles trailed by 19 points with just under 10 minutes to play, but made a late charge, closing the deficit to 69-60 on Robinson's 3-pointer from the left corner.
BIG PICTURE
Harvard: The Crimson seemed to have figured out what type of team they have become after opening the season 1-3. They showed balance in a two-night span when they beat Northeastern on Tuesday and Boston College. On Tuesday, they scored only 18 points in the paint and they had 20 at halftime against the Eagles, finishing with 34.
Boston College: The Eagles need to find some more consistent scoring to go along with Robinson. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard entered the game second in the Atlantic Coast Conference, averaging 20.1 per game.
UP NEXT
Harvard: At Houston of the American Athletic Conference on Friday.
Boston College: Hosts Hartford from the America East Conference Friday.
