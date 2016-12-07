Hampton scores season-high 21 in Texas A&M's victory

Texas A&M guard JC Hampton scored a season-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting as the Aggies defeated Denver 80-58 on Wednesday night.
The Aggies (6-2) led 34-23 at halftime and the Pioneers (3-5) never threatened their larger opponent from the Southeastern Conference in the second half. A&M forced nine turnovers while committing only four of their own in holding a 16-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
Hampton, a senior transfer from Lipscomb, made 5 of 7 3-pointers, while the rest of his teammates made 2 of 19 from the 3-point line. The Aggies dominated inside, holding a 30-12 edge in points in the paint.
Tonny Trocha-Morelos added 15 points in making all six of his field-goal attempts, and he was the only Aggie besides Hampton to score in double figures. Joe Rosga led Denver with a game-high 24 points — no other Pioneer scored in double figures — and A&M's Tyler Davis snagged a game-high eight rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The Aggies looked uninspired for a second consecutive game, which is no coincidence against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Denver. Ten Aggies played at least 11 minutes against Denver, as coach Billy Kennedy freely rotated his players in the lopsided contest. The Aggies have another alleged pushover at home on tap on Saturday against South Carolina State, before things get serious again on Dec. 17 against Arizona in Houston's Toyota Center.
Denver: The Pioneers hustled throughout under first-year coach Rodney Billups, but A&M's size was too much for Denver to make any serious runs throughout the 40 minutes. The Pioneers at least have earned plenty of valuable experience for Summit League play with two of their last three games against Wyoming and A&M (both losses).
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: The Aggies play host to South Carolina State on Saturday to wrap up a three-game homestand, and their cushiest portion of this season's schedule.
Denver: The Pioneers play at Air Force on Saturday, their sixth of seven consecutive games away from Denver.
