Pelicans without guards Holiday, Moore against Sixers

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says guards Jrue Holiday and E'Twaun Moore are sitting out a second straight game because of respective toe injuries during Thursday night's game against Philadelphia.
Both players also missed Monday night's double-overtime loss to Memphis.
Holiday has been averaging 15.4 points per game, while Moore has averaged 11.1 points.
The absence of the two guards leaves the Pelicans with 10 players in uniform against the 76ers.
Gentry says he hopes are ready but this weekend, when the Pelicans play back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.
