Megna, Skille score 2 each, Canucks beat Lightning 5-1

Vancouver Canucks center Jayson Megna (46) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Daniel Sedin (22), of Sweden, and defenseman Nikita Tryamkin (88), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks right wing Jack Skille (9) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher (51) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller (30) bats the puck out of the air after making a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) celebrates with teammates, including center Brayden Point (21) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman (6), of Sweden, knocks down Vancouver Canucks left wing Daniel Sedin (22), also of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) makes a save on a shot by the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Looking for a rebound is Canuck's Sven Baertschi (47) and Lightning's Andrej Sustr (62), of the Czech Republic.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18), of the Czech Republic, gets to the puck ahead of Vancouver Canucks center Henrik Sedin (33), of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks right wing Jack Skille (9) celebrates after scoring past Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks right wing Jack Skille (9) gets around Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86), of Russia, and scores past Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.
Chris O'Meara
AP Photo
