No. 19 Oklahoma women beat UT Rio Grande Valley 92-59

Vionise Pierre-Louis scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 19 Oklahoma beat UT Rio Grande Valley 92-59 on Thursday night.
Oklahoma (6-2) took a 59-44 lead after 10 straight points in the middle of the third quarter and outscored UT Rio Grande Valley 25-9 in the fourth.
The Sooners never trailed after an 8-0 run to end the first quarter up 18-11. After the Vaqueros (5-4) scored the first basket of the second quarter, Oklahoma had another 8-0 run to lead 26-13.
T'ona Edwards had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Chelsea Dungee added 13 points, Maddie Manning scored 12 and Nancy Mulkey 11.
Hildur Bjorg Kjartansdottir had 15 points to lead UT Rio Grande Valley. Shawnte' Goff added 12 points and Mary Savoy and Megan Johnson had 11 points each.
