Eastern Washington rolls over Richmond 38-0

Gage Gubrud finished 21 for 32 for 287 yards and three touchdowns, all three in the first half, to lead Eastern Washington past Richmond 38-0 in the FCS quarterfinals Saturday.
Cooper Kupp had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, becoming college football's all-time leading receiver with 1,284 yards.
Richmond (10-4) fumbled four times in the first half to put Eastern Washington (12-1), which has won 11 straight, up 21-0 at halftime.
The Eagles scored first midway through the first quarter when Gage Gubrud found Nsimba Webster for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The touchdown came eight plays after EWU safety Mitch Fettig forced a fumble at the Spiders' 45-yard line.
Moments later, Gubrud hit Kupp for 68 yards after eluding a safety. The same duo connected for a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles up 14-0 with 7:45 left in the second quarter.
EWU's Jonah Jordan recovered an unforced fumble at the opposing 23. Gubrud hit Shaq Hill for a touchdown on the next play to put the Eagles up 21-0.
Four of five Richmond first half drives ended in a fumble. The Eagles finished with six sacks and forced five turnovers and had a 451-205 advantage in total offense.
The Eagles scored twice on the ground in the second half, one from Jabari Wilson and the other from Antoine Custer Jr.
UP NEXT
Eastern Washington is home against Youngstown State (11-3), which beat Wofford 30-23 in double overtime, in the FCS semifinals.
