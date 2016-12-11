NHL Capsules

Brayden Schenn scored 2:44 into overtime and Anthony Stolarz got his first shutout in his second career start, lifting the Philadelphia Flyers over the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Sunday night for their ninth consecutive win.
Stolarz made 28 saves, helping Philadelphia outlast Jimmy Howard and the Red Wings. Howard made 34 saves in his first start since Nov. 23.
Schenn cut in from the left wing, skated across the top of the crease, faked a backhand shot and then slid the puck in for his eighth goal of the season and fourth in two games.
Howard stopped Pierre-Edouard Bellemaire from the bottom inside edge of the right circle 1:53 into overtime.
AVALANCHE 3, MAPLE LEAFS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 51 saves, helping Colorado rebound from a miserable loss with a victory over Toronto.
The Avs lost 10-1 to Montreal on Saturday night but rebounded on the back of their Russian goaltender. Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Blake Comeau scored, helping last-place Colorado get its second win in nine games.
Antoine Bibeau made 26 saves in his first NHL start, and Jake Gardiner scored for Toronto.
The Leafs, who won 4-1 in Boston on Saturday, are now 0-5-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.
RANGERS 5, DEVILS 0
NEW YORK (AP) — J.T. Miller and Brady Skjei scored 3:50 apart late in the second period, Antti Raanta stopped 19 shots for his second straight shutout and New York beat New Jersey.
Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Pirri and Jimmy Vesey also scored to give the Rangers their first three-game winning streak since Nov. 12-15.
Raanta, starting for the third time in four nights and coming off a 1-0 overtime win against Chicago on Friday, got his sixth career shutout and improved to 8-1-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average in 10 starts this season.
Cory Schneider finished with 25 saves for New Jersey, which lost its third straight. The Devils had an early goal disallowed after a review and another didn't count because it came after a whistle.
BLACKHAWKS 3, STARS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Marian Hossa, Artem Anisimov and Artemi Panarin scored to lead Central Division-leading Chicago over Dallas.
Chicago's Scott Darling made 23 saves in his fifth straight start while No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford recovers from an appendectomy. Darling has permitted just seven goals during the stretch, but the Blackhawks have scored only nine while going 2-2-1.
Devin Shore scored for Dallas, which lost its second straight and third in four.
Dallas' Kari Lehtonen blocked 24 shots while making his fifth straight start.
The 37-year-old Hossa scored his team-leading 15th goal and has three in three games.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed his ninth game and defenseman Brent Seabrook his second with upper-body injuries.
CAPITALS 3, CANUCKS 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in the first period and Braden Holtby made it stand up, stopping 20 shots to help Washington beat weary Vancouver.
Washington nursed a 1-0 lead until Ovechkin earned an assist on a goal by Justin Williams with just under 15 minutes left.
Tom Wilson scored into an empty net with 52 seconds remaining to seal the Capitals' fourth straight victory. Washington killed five Vancouver power plays to complete a two-game season sweep.
Holtby was rarely tested in his 25th career shutout, the second this season.
WILD 3, BLUES 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Dumba, Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund scored, Devan Dubnyk made 22 saves and Minnesota held on to beat St. Louis for its fourth straight win.
Dumba scored for the second straight game in the second period and Niederreiter got his eighth goal about seven minutes later. Granlund added an empty-net goal.
Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 14th goal of the season for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 22 shots for the Blues, who had won five of their past seven games.
DUCKS 5, SENATORS 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Antoine Vermette and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist and Anaheim scored a season-high three power-play goals to beat Ottawa.
Joseph Cramarossa, Nick Ritchie and Sami Vatanen also scored, and John Gibson made 21 saves.
Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who lost their second straight game in Southern California. Mike Condon made 10 saves before being removed for Andrew Hammond in the second period. Hammond stopped 16 shots.
Comments