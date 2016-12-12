Porzingis, Rose lead Knicks past slumping Lakers, 118-112

Carmelo Anthony was thrilled when several Knicks took turns hitting big shots while they held off the Lakers. He can see New York embracing the teamwork and syncopated speed necessary to run coach Jeff Hornacek's offense effectively.
The Lakers had a similar rhythm going, and now they've lost it.
Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Derrick Rose scored 25 in his return from injury and the Knicks beat Los Angeles 118-112 Sunday night for their sixth win in seven games.
Brandon Jennings scored 15 of his season high-tying 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks moved a season-best four games over .500 (14-10) with a dynamic effort in the final minutes, capped by Rose's jumper with 19.4 seconds left.
"As you can see, different guys stepped up at different times," said Anthony, who had 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting and hit a key late jumper. "We're just trusting one another and believing in what we're doing, in our schemes, defensively and offensively. Guys are feeling confident when they get the ball to make plays for themselves and others. We need that as a team. We need that confidence."
Porzingis has been feeling discomfort in his right knee, but the Latvian big man shook it off for another impressive effort that included seven blocked shots, tying his career high. His defense didn't prevent the Lakers from putting up a 37-point fourth quarter, but the Knicks scored enough to hang on.
The Lakers had a narrow lead in the fourth quarter before Jennings went off, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and threading a slick pass to Courtney Lee for a three-point play to put the Knicks up 97-89 with 6:46 left.
"It's just trust," Jennings said. "I just try to bring as much energy to it as I can."
Lou Williams scored 24 points in his latest big game off the bench for the sliding Lakers, who lost their sixth straight despite the return of D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young.
Luol Deng set season highs with five 3-pointers and 22 points, but Los Angeles (10-16) hasn't won in December.
FRESH ROSE
Rose went 12 for 16 after missing two games with a back injury, capping the effort with that cool 10-footer after the Lakers got within four. The Knicks have won four straight on the road after a 1-6 start away from Madison Square Garden.
"I've been trying to catch a rhythm for like a minute," Rose said. "It's slowly coming."
NO D
The Lakers' solid offense can't overcome a defense that was the NBA's fourth-worst before allowing 118 points to the Knicks.
"It's embarrassing, and it's embarrassing because we have too many good defenders and athletic guys on this team to be this bad on the defensive end," forward Julius Randle said. "We can be a lot better, and we will be a lot better. It's just frustrating right now."
THEY'RE BACK
Russell and Young returned to boost the Lakers, who had been without their usual starting backcourt since late November. Russell had missed 12 of the Lakers' last 13 games with soreness in his left knee, while Young missed seven of the past nine with a strained calf.
Russell had three points on 1-of-8 shooting in 18 minutes, with Lakers coach Luke Walton strictly limiting his playing time. Young was right back to his usual swaggering self, scoring 12 points in the first half and finishing with 15 in 20 similarly restricted minutes.
Both expect to play Monday in Sacramento.
"I felt good," Russell said. "Definitely out of rhythm, but it was cool."
TIP-INS
Knicks: They made their second stop on a five-game road trip that began with a narrow win at Sacramento. ... Knicks President Phil Jackson, the longtime Lakers coach, watched the game by New York's bench instead of sitting with his fiancé, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.
Lakers: They are still without injured reserves Tarik Black and Jose Calderon. ... Los Angeles played its 14th game in 24 days, part of a stretch with 18 games in 30 days and no back-to-back days off before next weekend. The Lakers spend the next two weeks on the road before Christmas.
UP NEXT
Knicks: At the Suns on Tuesday.
Lakers: At the Kings on Monday to open a seven-game road trip.
