State College’s Taylor Leath records NCAA tournament double-double

Despite another outstanding performance from State College graduate Taylor Leath, the North Carolina women’s volleyball team fell to UCLA 3-1 in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament.
Leath, a redshirt sophomore, had her 10th double-double of the season with 20 kills and 16 digs as the Tar Heels fell 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26 to end their season with a 29-4 record. It was her third 20-kill match of the season. She also had two blocks and an ace in the match.
“Every time we needed a kill Taylor came up with something,” coach Joe Segula said.
Leath finished the season with 374 kills, 20 assists, 19 aces, 299 digs and 70 blocks. She also earned AVCA All-East Coast Region honors last week.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 1-6 at 174 pounds for the Mountaineers, who are 0-4 after falling to Pitt 23-15.
Corey Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) placed third at 184 in the PSAC tournament, losing 4-3 to Clarion’s Scott Marmol in the semifinals. Hazel is 15-2 for the season.
Jay Prentice (Philipsburg-Osceola, PSU DuBois) had a 6-1 win over Jared Adams, of Mont Alto, at 165 in a recent dual meet.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) averages 5.0 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Juniata is 5-3.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) averages 11.4 points per game and 1.5 rebounds. She also has seven assists, a block and three steals. Kutztown is 2-8.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) averages 5.8 points and 18.8 minutes for Stony Brook, which is 3-6.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) has 19 rebounds, 10 assists, seven steals and averages 5.3 points. Truman State is 8-2.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) has 38 rebounds, two assists, four seals, two blocks and an 8.6 scoring average. Lock Haven is 4-4.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) has seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a 1.0 scoring average for the No. 1 Huskies, who are 9-0.
Editor’s note: The next Campus Corner will be Jan. 3.
