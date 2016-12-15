State College Spikes to salute conspiracy theories next season

The State College Spikes have tapped into yet another unique promotion when the next season rolls around.
On July 19, the team will hold a Spikes’ Salute to Conspiracy Theories Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, when they host the Williamsport Crosscutters.
The short-season minor league franchise has had a number of eye-catching game-promotions in recent seasons, including game jerseys honoring the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” TV show and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man as part of a Ghostbusters night.
The Spikes won the New York-Penn League championship for the second time in three seasons this past summer.
The promotional announcement Thursday was made with postings on social media, including Facebook and Twitter, that included a typed page with numerous redacted words and lines, leaving in references to Elvis (Presley), Bigfoot, the Bermuda Triangle, flying saucers and tracking devices.
Documents on #SCSpikes' Salute to Conspiracy Theories Night on July 19, 2017 have been unearthed - more declassified info forthcoming pic.twitter.com/ROQ6XwSVxH— State College Spikes (@SCSpikes) December 15, 2016
The event will include clues for fans to solve mysteries at the ballpark, tinfoil hats given away at the gate, and the announcement also says the game’s first pitch will be thrown by D.B. Cooper, an infamous hijacker who has been missing since jumping out of a plane in 1971 after gaining $200,000 in ransom.
The promotion coincides with the 70th anniversary of an alleged UFO crash in Roswell, N.M., and the 48th anniversary (on July 20) of the Apollo 11 moon landing, which some conspiracy theorists claim was faked.
