Sports

December 16, 2016 11:06 PM

Cunningham scores 20; Samford holds off South Alabama 82-79

The Associated Press
MOBILE, Ala.

Christen Cunningham scored 20 points and Samford held off South Alabama 82-79 on Friday night for its fourth straight win.

Samford (7-3) led by as many as 15 points and never trailed in the second half. Shaq Calhoun made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to pull South Alabama to 79-77. Josh Sharkey stretched Samford's lead to 81-77 on a pair of free throws, and the Jaguars' Nick Stover made two from the line to make it 81-79 with 3.6 seconds left. Cunningham added a free throw with two seconds left to seal it.

Cunningham was 5 of 7 from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws. Sharkey had 15 points.

Stover scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead South Alabama (6-5), which has lost four straight. Calhoun had 20 points and Georgi Boyanov added 16 points.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

View more video

Sports Videos