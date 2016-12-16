Cunningham scores 20; Samford holds off South Alabama 82-79

Christen Cunningham scored 20 points and Samford held off South Alabama 82-79 on Friday night for its fourth straight win.
Samford (7-3) led by as many as 15 points and never trailed in the second half. Shaq Calhoun made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to pull South Alabama to 79-77. Josh Sharkey stretched Samford's lead to 81-77 on a pair of free throws, and the Jaguars' Nick Stover made two from the line to make it 81-79 with 3.6 seconds left. Cunningham added a free throw with two seconds left to seal it.
Cunningham was 5 of 7 from the field and made 10 of 11 free throws. Sharkey had 15 points.
Stover scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead South Alabama (6-5), which has lost four straight. Calhoun had 20 points and Georgi Boyanov added 16 points.
